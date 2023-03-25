Amadeus Mar 25, 2023 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Police make arrest in Winfield beating death A Merrillville man is facing a murder charge in connection with the beating death of a 36-year-old woman last month in her Winfield home, police said. 1 dead after SWAT standoff in Hobart, police say One man was found dead in a residence on the 1700 block of Old Ridge Road after police and SWAT team officials arrived in response to reports … Jealous gas station manager murdered nurse in Winfield bedroom, police say Rawal at first told officers that he and Losinski were close friends and denied having a sexual relationship with her, according to the affida… Hobart battles overnight fire at strip mall The first arriving personnel observed fire through the roof. Why is public school enrollment across Northwest Indiana plummeting? "It's going to impact every level," Mark Sperling with IUN's School of Education said. "Starting at elementary, going up through middle and hi…