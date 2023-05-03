Many people have defining moments that set them on a certain path in life, and for one exceptional nurse, it was the experience of watching her grandmothers suffer from dementia that inspired her to pursue a career in health care.

“I knew early on, visiting them in nursing homes and hospitals and seeing how the nurses worked with them, that I wanted to become a nurse,” Amanda Biagi says.

For 19 years, Biagi has worked in the Neuroscience Intermediate Care Unit (IMCU) West at Community Hospital in Munster. The specialized unit focuses on neurological patients. Those on her floor require additional care after experiencing neurological events including seizures, strokes and brain tumors.

“The unit has copious amounts of admissions and discharges on a daily basis, making for a fast pace of a work environment,” Biagi says.

In addition to training the new graduate nurses that come through the Neuro IMCU, Biagi also is a charge nurse, providing guidance and leadership to other nurses who work with patients.

“She is highly skilled, extremely knowledgeable and very compassionate,” says Kathleen Vanek, Biagi’s nurse manager. “She is the Stroke Champion on the unit and possesses a strong desire to help others grow and learn.”

Biagi also mentors senior nursing students and allows them to shadow her in their last semester of nursing school, Vanek says.

“She is a true patient advocate,” she says. “She listens to her patients. She treats her patients as a whole. She is the nurse you want at your bedside. She has a sixth sense about her and anticipates her patient’s needs before they even ask.”

That's why Biagi has been selected a top nurse in the Region by peer review.

Biagi, 42, of Dyer, earned her associate’s degree in nursing in 2003 and her bachelor’s degree in nursing in 2013, both from Purdue University Calumet in Hammond. She has a 16-year-old son and a network of family, coworkers and friends who she says have been supportive throughout her journey.

What she gives to her patients is inspiring, her family members say.

“She is a diligent worker who has worked for 19 years respecting her patients and making sure they are being taken care of in a proper manner,” says Rosemary Manuel, Biagi’s aunt and her nominator. “She goes above and beyond, and is a great person.”

Biagi says she channels her support network every day as she works to make a difference in the lives of her patients and their families.

“It is always rewarding when a patient or patient’s family tells you that you made an impact in their hospital stay or daily life,” Biagi says. “They will always remember that personal connection and time spent with them.”