AMC embraces meme stock status, share price nearly doubles

After its movie theaters were shut and its stock nearly left for dead because of the pandemic, AMC Entertainment is embracing the horde of fanatical investors who shocked its shares back to life as part of this year’s “meme stock” buying spree.

The company said Wednesday it’s launching a program called AMC Investor Connect to stay in direct contact with those 3.2 million investors. Many bought AMC stock early this year, even as professional investors ran away, and helped lift it from less than $2 on Jan. 5 to as high as $72 on Wednesday.

AMC called them an “extraordinary base of enthusiastic and passionate individual shareholders,” but they're more likely to call themselves supporters who are taking the stock price “to the moon” and shaking up Wall Street along the way.

“After all, these people are the owners of AMC, and I work for them,” AMC CEO Adam Aron said in a statement.

These smaller-fry buyers are known in the industry as “retail investors,” to separate them from the pension funds, mutual funds and other institutional investors that typically dominate a company's ownership. At AMC, retail investors made up more than 80%, as of mid-March.