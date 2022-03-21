 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
American Association of University Women seeks scholarship applicants

VALPARAISO — The American Association of University Women, Valparaiso Affiliate, seeks Scholarship applicants for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Any woman 25 or older who lives in Lake, Porter or LaPorte counties is eligible. The scholarship committee is looking for those applicants who demonstrate a financial need and are enrolled in a post-high school institution. Those who qualify may be seeking college studies, graduate studies, professional training, or advanced qualification in the trades. Application forms are available on our website: aauwvalparaiso.org until the deadline for submissions on March 31.

