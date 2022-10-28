The American Legion, 7430 Broadway, Merrillville, will have its Howl-O-Ween event at 4 p.m. Oct. 30. The celebration will feature a 7 Deadly Sins menu, cocktails, live band and trick or treat bags. Bring your dog in costume. Cost is $25 per person. Cocktails include Vampire Delight; Witch's Brew; Creepy Crawlers; Ghost Buster; and more. Call 219-769-3071.
American Legion celebrates Halloween
- Times staff
