 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

American Legion celebrates Halloween

  • 0

The American Legion, 7430 Broadway, Merrillville, will have its Howl-O-Ween event at 4 p.m. Oct. 30. The celebration will feature a 7 Deadly Sins menu, cocktails, live band and trick or treat bags. Bring your dog in costume. Cost is $25 per person. Cocktails include Vampire Delight; Witch's Brew; Creepy Crawlers; Ghost Buster; and more. Call 219-769-3071.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts