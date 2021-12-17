An Angel gets her wings

Visiting Angels caregiver Andressa Ferguson Lima Ochoa was in second grade in Brazil when she knew she wanted to serve others for the rest of her life.
A group of missionaries visited her school to discuss helping the underserved with health care and sharing their faith.
Growing up poor, Andressa said a college education didn’t appear to be an option for her, but her dream to serve others would not leave her soul. Andressa eventually fled her small village and became a missionary, where she earned her nursing certifications and lived aboard boats for weeks at a time.
“My call is to serve others with compassion and kindness,” she said. “It’s what fulfills me and drives me. I’ve been inspired by other professionals that abandon their successful careers and use their vacation time to serve impoverished Third World communities because lives are saved every day.”
Andressa, of Crown Point, married fellow missionary and Pastor Ervin Ochoa Reyes, originally of Guatemala, and moved to Indiana last year on a work residency. The first thing she he did was google health care agencies in NWI, and when she saw the organization Visiting Angels, she knew it would be a perfect match.
She now serves Visiting Angels clients who need professional senior care in the comfort of their own home.
“That is what our work is all about,” she said. “I’ve studied a holistic approach to medicine that focuses on the mind, body and spirit. I respect and love science, but I also know spirituality and healthy thinking can make a major impact.”
Andressa has made an enormous impact in her years’ time at Visiting Angels, and her passion to provide extraordinary care inspires her co-workers.
“Andressa is a powerful role model dedicated to educating and supporting clients, families and co-workers with the utmost respect and compassion,” said Debra Moleski, Visiting Angels owner/director. “Her story and commitment are both inspiring and fascinating.”
Andressa said her life journey as a volunteer health professional has prepared her for “anything and everything.”
“I’ve been to Brazil, Africa, Guatemala and the Amazon to serve others, and that in itself has been my blessing,” she said. “I thought I was there helping others and they were actually helping me to put my life’s mission into perspective. Many of them had absolutely nothing yet they were always happy and loving to one another, and that is quite contagious.”
She said being a missionary has taught her to give all the glory to God, always do her best and serve with compassion and conviction.
“I felt nothing was beneath me because I hosted health clinics, presentations, prepared meals, cleaned and shared my faith with so many without judgment,” she said. “Medical doctors, dentists, nurses, pastors, teachers were side by side doing the same exact thing, and that is how they made such a powerful connection and built an amazing trust with those they served.”