An Angel gets her wings

“That is what our work is all about,” she said. “I’ve studied a holistic approach to medicine that focuses on the mind, body and spirit. I respect and love science, but I also know spirituality and healthy thinking can make a major impact.”

Andressa has made an enormous impact in her years’ time at Visiting Angels, and her passion to provide extraordinary care inspires her co-workers.

“Andressa is a powerful role model dedicated to educating and supporting clients, families and co-workers with the utmost respect and compassion,” said Debra Moleski, Visiting Angels owner/director. “Her story and commitment are both inspiring and fascinating.”

Andressa said her life journey as a volunteer health professional has prepared her for “anything and everything.”

“I’ve been to Brazil, Africa, Guatemala and the Amazon to serve others, and that in itself has been my blessing,” she said. “I thought I was there helping others and they were actually helping me to put my life’s mission into perspective. Many of them had absolutely nothing yet they were always happy and loving to one another, and that is quite contagious.”