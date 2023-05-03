It's not often Mr. Las Vegas graces a stage in the Region.
On May 13, music fans will have the opportunity to be entertained by the legendary Wayne Newton when he brings his show to Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary. On the same bill will be fellow music superstar Tony Orlando.
Eloise Marie Valadez
Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter
Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.
