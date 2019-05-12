Ana Bran Guzman, BSN, RN, CBPN, St. Mary Medical Center

Even in elementary school, Ana Bran Guzman knew she wanted to help people by being in the medical field.
She has achieved those goals and done it so well that she has been recognized as one of the top nurses in the Region.
“I was the third of four children, and I was always taking care of my siblings,” Guzman said. “When I was in high school I wanted to be a radiology technician, and I started out to be that, but I missed the deadline to apply. Nursing was the second option, and I was accepted into that program right away at Indiana University in 1994.”
After graduation, she started in the medical surgical unit, but, as she gained more skills, she moved into other areas. This occurred every three to six years first at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and, since 2012, at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart.
“I’ve always been lucky that every specialty I’ve been involved in has opened the door to do more,” she said.
Her progression in her 20 years in nursing saw her go from med-surg to same-day surgery and recovery and then the gastrointestinal lab. When radiology needed a nurse, she snagged the position.
As the hospital's first radiology nurse, she become a breast navigator, serving as a liaison and advocate for breast cancer patients.
“When the patient comes in with lumps, we get them ready for a biopsy and work with them to relieve their anxiety. People have a fear of the word ‘cancer.’ We want them to know they are not alone, and we make the appointment to see a surgeon or a medical oncologist.
“Throughout the years, I’ve been encouraged to go to seminars to be familiar with the new technology. We used to have to do additional imaging and other tests that would take a week or more. Now we can get same-day reports if there isn’t a problem. A day or two if there is a lump.”
Guzman said she gives the patients her phone number and tells them to call or text her at any time with concerns they might have. Married for 10 years, she and her husband, Roy, have two children.
Though she said she didn’t know she was nominated to be a top nurse until she saw it on social media, patients told her they voted for her.
She similarly got plenty of support from coworkers including Donna Fiatak. “Ana is an amazing, compassionate nurse," Fiatak wrote in nominating Guzman. "She works closely with our patients who have breast biopsies and works closely with them when they are diagnosed with breast cancer. Patients are scared and at times do not know what is going to happen next. She guides them through the process and is there for her patients. They are never alone. Her coworkers and physicians have the utmost respect for her.”