CROWN POINT — Runners and walkers had different reasons for participating in the 42nd annual Crossroads YMCA Hub Run, but the result was the same: feet on the street.

For many runners, preparing for a race takes months of preparation. Not so for Amy Schaafsma of Crown Point and her daughter Bailey.

“We woke up and decided to do the 2K,” Amy said.

Bailey plays softball, so she’s used to running sprints on the ball field.

Jennifer Bobruk of Crown Point ran with her daughter Taylor in the 5K race. Taylor is training for the Girls on the Run race. “She wants to be first,” Jennifer said.

Taylor has been running laps in the hallways of Lake Street Elementary School, 41 times a day, to build endurance.

Stretching is important, the Bobruks know.

So does Kevin Bailey, talking while stretching his hamstring muscle before the race. He spent 24 years in the Navy and had to keep in good physical condition.

“This knee has just gotten sorer from the training,” he said. “The elliptical is my friend.”

His wife, Louise Bailey, said she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017 and began running in 2019. Among her bragging rights is placing first in the Run Like a Mother race.

“My fast-walk speed is two-thirds her trot,” Kevin said.

“I’m in the run/walk/survive category,” he quipped.

Louise Conway of Lake Dalecarlia ran with co-worker Erica Sardella of St. John. “It’s more to support Louise to make sure she has a good experience,” Sardella said.

“This has been on my bucket list for a long time,” Conway said.

Sardella said this was her first race since back surgery in January.

Crystal Lynn Promnitz of Crown Point waited on the sidelines for her husband and three of their children.

“I get so excited,” she said. “I always take several pictures. It’s a nice family event.”

The race is a fundraiser for the Crossroads YMCA income-based assistance program, said Amy Lucka, wellness director for the Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA.

Beth Seifert, who works at the YMCA, was standing by to greet runners after the race.

“It’s just awesome when the first runner, especially, crosses the finish line,” she said.

That was just over 15 minutes after the race began.

Runners rarely sit or lie down immediately after the race. They know they need to keep moving to let their muscles cool down properly. Seifert gives them a water bottle, then they often return for a banana or a granola bar.

The Schaafsmas had bigger plans. “We are probably going to get ourselves a breakfast and then we’re going to have the rest of the day to enjoy,” Amy said.