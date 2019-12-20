Teacher's Name: Andrea Choate
School: Solon Robinson Elementary
School District: Crown Point
Tell about this teacher and why they should be recognized?: Mrs. Choate is an absolutely amazing Kindergarten teacher. She cares for every child as if they were her own, which I know is hard to do. Her classroom is so organized and it shows in my daughter's ability. My daughter is having so much success in school and I attribute it to Mrs. Choate's awesome attitude.
What did they do that stands out this year?: The one thing that sticks out the most to me is that she has a Treasure Chest and you earn Kindness Dollars in her classroom that you can use towards the Treasure Chest on Fridays. One of the items you can purchase with your Kindness Dollars is lunch with Mrs. Choate. Lunch with Mrs. Choate costs 10 Kindness Dollars and anytime a student purchase lunch with her, she gives up her lunch hour and has lunch with the child and their friend of choice. I find this amazing because she has these children all day long and she gets 30 minutes to herself and she is willing to spend those 30 minutes one on one with whoever wants to have lunch. That one on one time with a teacher could be the difference in a child's life and that is so awesome to me.