Andrean High School National Honor Society raises money for Franciscan Health Breast Care Center

  • 0
A sweatshirt Andrea students sold to raise money for breast cancer patients.

 Joseph S. Pete

The 59ers came through for women suffering from breast cancer.

The Andrean High School National Honor Society raised more than $1,400 for the Franciscan Health Breast Care Center Crown Point.

Students in the Andrean High School Cardinal Flahiff Chapter of the National Honor Society sold pink sweatshirts. Andrean High School fine arts teacher Bridgette Ruehl designed the sweatshirts, which feature the words “Faith Family Love” and a cross, heart and breast cancer ribbon on the back.

They sold more than 235 sweatshirts to support Franciscan Health’s “mission and vision of providing quality care to its patients.”

“It is our hope, as moderators, that this project helps our students understand the concept of community and supporting families facing a challenging diagnosis,” Andrean High School Director of Finance Melissa Miller said.

People are also reading…

WATCH NOW: 219 News Now - 11/30/22

The Franciscan Health Breast Care Center Crown Point offers women comprehensive services such as state-of-the-art diagnostic procedures.

“This donation will help women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer obtain transportation to their appointments, provide money for groceries, educate women about their disease, assist with other financial burdens and provide emotional support in the darkest time of their illness," said MinDee Richard, director of development for the Franciscan Health Foundation.

Andrean High School alumnus Pete Monger of Rothschild Agency in Merrillville, an assistant football coach at the private Catholic high school, serves on Franciscan Health Foundation's Board of Directors.

“It is always great to see Andrean students live out what Andrean is built on through philanthropy,” Monger said.

For more information, email MinDee.Richard@franciscanalliance.org or call 219-661-3403.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

