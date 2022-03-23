Andrean students get in-person glimpse of judicial system

MERRILLVILLE — The judiciary came alive Tuesday at Andrean High School. Indiana’s second-highest court conducted a live, in-person oral argument before the Andrean student body.

The Indiana Court of Appeals, represented by a three-judge panel consisting of Judges Margret G. Robb, Paul D. Mathias, and Elizabeth F. Tavitas, heard Campbell v. State. Representing the state was Catherine Brizzi; defending James Lee Campbell was Blair Todd.

The Indiana Court of Appeals hears oral arguments across Indiana to enable Hoosiers to observe real-world issues and to learn more about the court’s role in state government. Audiences, including local judges and attorneys, also observe legal arguments by Indiana lawyers, against a backdrop of case-specific facts and statutory and constitutional law.

Anne Fuchs, communications director for the Indiana Court of Appeals, said the “Appeals on Wheels” civics education program “reveals to Hoosiers the system that governs their lives and allows them to participate in it.”

Fuchs said the court periodically visits schools around Indiana, including South Bend Adams in April.

Campbell was convicted of murder and felony resisting law enforcement following a 2019 shooting. The trial court ordered him to serve a 72-year sentence. Campbell contends that his sentence is inappropriate on several grounds and requests a revised aggregate prison term of 60 years.

The state argued that Campbell waived his argument that his sentence is inappropriate for failing to present a cogent argument in his brief. A ruling from the appeals court is forthcoming.

Audience questions were not permissible during oral arguments, and the judges would not comment on the case. Among 15 appellate judges statewide, they did respond to students’ questions about their job and their backgrounds.

“The law is a tapestry, and there are a lot of threads,” Mathias told students. “Each case is a thread.”

Whatever students’ interests are, Tavitas said, “Be a good public servant. People will notice if you give it your best.”

Of the 2 million legal cases filed annually in Indiana, Mathias said, the Court of Appeals hears about 2,000.

Dario Anaya, 18, an Andrean senior, enjoyed the presentation. A future economics major at New York University, he said, “It’s important for high schoolers to have a sense of the courts and hear their arguments.”

Taylor Powell, 18, another senior, hopes to study law or enter political broadcasting. This program, she said, “fights the ignorance of young people in a great setting.”

Powell noted that Andrean offers courses in business law, ethics, and AP government.

The judges and attorneys on stage earned various college majors, including business, sociology and psychology. Robb earned bachelor and master’s degrees in business before her husband suggested she consider law school. Today, the judge said, she and her husband have a “law-free zone” at home.

The judges added they turn to hobbies and their families to beat stress.

Trinity Parks, 17, a junior, learned “a lot of different aspects to the job in the courts system.

Classmate India Smith, 16, learned “being an appeals judge is not just about you. You rely on others teaching you.”

