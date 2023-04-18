“Efflorescence: New Works by Ann Latinovich” is now on display at South Shore Arts in Munster.

The exhibit is on display in the Atrium Gallery at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road. An artist talk will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday and an artist reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on April 30.

Latinovich is showing new work, including portraits and botanically themed fine art.

“'Efflorescence; is a remarkable collection of artworks that are composed of painted still-lifes, photography and drawings," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "Throughout 'Efflorescence' vignettes featuring flora and fauna revolve around and reflect the human experience. Ann Latinovich cultivates a deep reverence for the process of creating, admiring the act of being still, quiet, and open to inform and lead her to greater discoveries. Discoveries that she has passed along to both her work and her viewers. Presenting through quiet exploration, a conversation between each stem and the unique beauty of each imperfect bloom develops between the viewer and Latinovich’s work."

She's a graduate of the Tyler School of Art who lived and studied in Rome. She earned a master's degree from the School of the Art Institute in Chicago.

Her work has appeared in the Art Institute of Chicago, the London House Hotel, The Blackstone Hotel, Chicago’s Historic Water Tower and Rome’s Temple Gallery over the years.

For more information, visit southshoreartsonline.org or call 219-836-7418.