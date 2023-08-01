NAPLES, FL-Ann Vukobratovich Clark nee Dopudja of Naples, FL formerly of South Chicago passed away July 27, 2023.

Ann was preceded in death by her husbands George "Roger" Vukobratovich, father of her five children, and John Clark, sister Leva Solaya and brother Dan Dopudja.

Ann is survived by her children: George (Susan) Vukobratovich, Mark (Helen) Vukobratovich, Joann Vukobratovich, Daniel (Kimberly) Vukobratovich and Robert Vukobratovich. Grandchildren: Joanne, George, Tanya, Dan, Michele, Cristiana, Alexandra, Wyatt, Roger, Jodie and Brody. Great-Grandchildren: Miah Jane, Robin, Micah, JJ, Isla, Nikola, Ana, Luka, Gabriel, Ronny and Becca. Many loving nieces and nephews. Also survived by her sister Daisy Merich.

Ann was fiercely loyal to her children and her work ethic was legendary. Tough as nails. She was a member of S.S.S. Sloboda Choir and The Circle of Serbian Sisters Kneginja Zorka.

Ann will lie in state from 9:00 a.m. until time of service 11:00 a.m. with the Very Rev. Dr. Milos Vesin officiating at St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church 1500 186th St. Lansing, IL Friday August 4, 2023. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery Hammond, Indiana. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Champions For Learning (Collier County, FL) or an organization of your choice in Ann's Memory. Arrangements entrusted to Elmwood Funeral Chapel, for more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com