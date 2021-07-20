Annexed land set to be a part of new St. John subdivisions

ST. JOHN — The town is expanding its footprint with recently annexed land.
Earlier this year, the St. John Town Council annexed in two parcels of land, set to be a part of residential developments.
The annexations were approved in April, and both developments have recently won approval from the St. John Plan Commission.
At its June meeting, the Plan Commission approved the final plat review for Greystone unit 1, block 6. The near 9-acre development includes 21 single-family lots and one out-lot at 10609 Calumet Ave.
A part of the development is a 0.6-acre parcel, which was annexed into the town in the spring and acquired by developer CWS Holdings, LLC, in late September 2020, according to Lake County assessor records.
In May, the Council also approved amending the town’s existing zoning ordinance and zoning map to include an additional 5.68-acre parcel to Greystone unit 1, block 6.
Town Council Vice President Michael Schilling abstained from both votes.
A 20-acre parcel at 11115 Parrish Ave. is set to be transformed into a 27-lot subdivision with single-family homes.
The development, known as Parrish Woods, received primary plat approval, pending final site review by the town engineer, from the St. John Plan Commission in June.
In March, the St. John Town Council approved a settlement agreement in a lawsuit with local developer BLB St. John, LLC, and LBL Development, LLC, which stemmed from an 18-month dispute over a breach of contract related to the recapture of the cost to build a sewer.
The agreement was approved on the condition that a 160-acre "replacement property" be acquired by the developer, and a petition for annexation be filed by Jan. 1, 2022.
If acquired by the developer, however, the 160 acres would be transformed into an R-2 residential planned unit development (PUD) with homes on 70-foot to 80-foot lots.
Tied to the land is a $160,000 donation to the town in lieu of any park and open space requirements on the site, known as "the replacement property," in the settlement agreement.
According to the settlement agreement, the $160,000 would be paid to the town once the replacement property is annexed into St. John and rezoned.
The money would used toward park and park improvements in the Gates of St. John, the agreement states.
The land has yet to appear before the Town Council for annexation.
Once annexed and rezoned, St. John also would receive a 40-acre parcel of land on the west side of town near Heartland Park.
