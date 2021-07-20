Annexed land set to be a part of new St. John subdivisions

ST. JOHN — The town is expanding its footprint with recently annexed land.

Earlier this year, the St. John Town Council annexed in two parcels of land, set to be a part of residential developments.

The annexations were approved in April, and both developments have recently won approval from the St. John Plan Commission.

At its June meeting, the Plan Commission approved the final plat review for Greystone unit 1, block 6. The near 9-acre development includes 21 single-family lots and one out-lot at 10609 Calumet Ave.

A part of the development is a 0.6-acre parcel, which was annexed into the town in the spring and acquired by developer CWS Holdings, LLC, in late September 2020, according to Lake County assessor records.

In May, the Council also approved amending the town’s existing zoning ordinance and zoning map to include an additional 5.68-acre parcel to Greystone unit 1, block 6.

Town Council Vice President Michael Schilling abstained from both votes.