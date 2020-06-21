Bernard (Barney) Barnes Turns 90

Bernard (Barney) Barnes Turns 90

{{featured_button_text}}
Bernard (Barney) Barnes
Bernard (Barney) Barnes

Happiest of birthdays to you, Dad! Wish we could be there to help you celebrate.

Love & miss you, Becki, Doug & Greg

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts