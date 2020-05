Joe and Bonnie Gulvas of Highland are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary on May 31st. They were married in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Whiting on May 31, 1980. They now belong to St. James the less Church in Highland. God has blessed them with 2 children, Amy (Peter), and Shane (Jessica), and 4 grandchildren, Brooklynn, Austin, Savannah, and Benjamin.