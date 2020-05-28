Celebrating 60 years of marriage

Celebrating 60 years of marriage

Ken & Vicki (Grosso) Mantel

Received the sacrament of matrimony

On June 4th, 1960 at Immaculate

Conception Church, East Chicago

