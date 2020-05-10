Celebrating Gert Kingston's 90th birthday

Celebrating Gert Kingston's 90th birthday

{{featured_button_text}}
Gert Kingston

Gert Kingston 

Gert Kingston celebrated her 90th birthday April 24th. Family were singing Happy birthday to her and she received many cards and well wishes.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts