Celebrating Helen Kirby's 90th birthday

In 1951, Helen met her husband Eli (Ilija) Kirby. They married the following year and subsequently had four daughters: Betsy, Cindy, Tammy and Zorine. Unfortunately, Eli had an untimely death in January 1978, at which time Helen, (only 47 years old and her youngest child only 13), armed with her faith in God, compassion and love, tenaciously persevered as the caregiver, motivator and guide to her daughters. Because of her selflessness and determination, Helen managed to see her daughters successfully complete higher education with degrees in accounting, dentistry, law and nursing. Helen is also often a motivating force for her grandchildren. Her grandchildren expressed “we are truly blessed to have Baba as the matriarch in our lives! We are grateful that she always encourages us to pursue our dreams! We know that you brag about us, Baba, but we want to let you in on a little secret. We brag to all of our friends about YOU!!!….You are the biggest inspiration and motivator in our lives!” Everyone agreed that Baba, (which is grandma in Helen’s Serbian culture), needed recognition because turning 90 is a milestone in and of itself! With social distancing rules in effect, a traditional party was out of the question but Helen was surprised with a drive-by party instead! Her front and back yard were adorned with 12-foot signs wishing Helen a Happy 90th Birthday! Inside, the home was filled with balloons, flowers, signs, and cards in every room! Family, friends and neighbors showed up at different times totally surprising her! Helen was in awe that so many people that she would never have expected, remembered this special day. One visitor came out of the blue sharing fond memories: “every time our parents said we are going to the Kirby’s, it meant having fun in your swimming pool and enjoying Helen’s delicious cooking.” Another long time friend came to the front door of her home with a unique bouquet; it was supported with a roll of toilet paper wrapped in ribbon adding humor to our current pandemic.