Celebrating Helen Kirby's 90th birthday

Helen Kirby enjoyed celebrating her 90th Birthday with a drive-by party!
Whoa! Yes, 90th! Such a momentous journey deserves its due! Born nearly a century ago, (nine decades to be exact!), Helen Kirby lived a life of achieving and watching many milestones. Born during the Great Depression, she witnessed the effects of the World Wars, observed the change of doctors making house calls to office visits and emergency room medicine, viewed the first commercially sold televisions, watched as telephones went from party lines to smartphones, saw the first man on the moon, and witnessed the beginnings of the internet!
As the world around her grew and changed, so did her life. Helen is the second of five children born to immigrant parents. As a youngster, she shoveled coal through the window of their one bedroom apartment into the basement coal bin, so that it could be used in their potbelly stove to heat the apartment. Since there wasn’t hot running water, her mother heated large pots of water on the potbelly stove for bathing, laundry and washing dishes. Laundry was hand washed on a washboard and dried on a clothesline. The family received a daily delivery of a large block of ice to cool their icebox (non-mechanical refrigerator). At 16 years of age, Helen worked as an assistant in a pharmacy filling prescriptions. At 18, she was successfully employed at US Steel in the billing department. Helen, and her older sister Elaine, selflessly helped their parents purchase their first home. From their earnings, they were able to save and help take their parents and siblings from their one bedroom apartment, to a four bedroom home. By then, it was common to have hot water tanks in the home, electric refrigerators, hand wringer washing machines, central heating and eventually, gas and electric washers and dryers and central cooling. Their new home was in a neighborhood with sidewalks where people visited, talked on their stoops and cared for one another.
In 1951, Helen met her husband Eli (Ilija) Kirby. They married the following year and subsequently had four daughters: Betsy, Cindy, Tammy and Zorine. Unfortunately, Eli had an untimely death in January 1978, at which time Helen, (only 47 years old and her youngest child only 13), armed with her faith in God, compassion and love, tenaciously persevered as the caregiver, motivator and guide to her daughters. Because of her selflessness and determination, Helen managed to see her daughters successfully complete higher education with degrees in accounting, dentistry, law and nursing. Helen is also often a motivating force for her grandchildren. Her grandchildren expressed “we are truly blessed to have Baba as the matriarch in our lives! We are grateful that she always encourages us to pursue our dreams! We know that you brag about us, Baba, but we want to let you in on a little secret. We brag to all of our friends about YOU!!!….You are the biggest inspiration and motivator in our lives!” Everyone agreed that Baba, (which is grandma in Helen’s Serbian culture), needed recognition because turning 90 is a milestone in and of itself! With social distancing rules in effect, a traditional party was out of the question but Helen was surprised with a drive-by party instead! Her front and back yard were adorned with 12-foot signs wishing Helen a Happy 90th Birthday! Inside, the home was filled with balloons, flowers, signs, and cards in every room! Family, friends and neighbors showed up at different times totally surprising her! Helen was in awe that so many people that she would never have expected, remembered this special day. One visitor came out of the blue sharing fond memories: “every time our parents said we are going to the Kirby’s, it meant having fun in your swimming pool and enjoying Helen’s delicious cooking.” Another long time friend came to the front door of her home with a unique bouquet; it was supported with a roll of toilet paper wrapped in ribbon adding humor to our current pandemic.
Helen sat smiling and waving while some visitors drove by and honked their horns; others walked into the yard and sang happy birthday. Cards, gifts and flowers were left at the door! Birthday greetings from coast to coast were received through social media and phone calls. The grandchildren concurred “there is no greater present on this earth than Baba’s presence!” Helen said, “This was such a pleasant surprise! I couldn’t imagine people taking the time out to do this. This is something I could never forget! With all the signs, cards, calls, balloons and flowers, my birthday will last for several days! Warm thanks and love to all!”
