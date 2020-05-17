Celebrating Patricia Kivett's 90th birthday

Happy Birthday, Mom!
On May 16th, Patricia Kivett will be marking her 90th birthday.
A super classy lady with an amazing sense of humor, a sparkling wit and an unending supply of love for her family.
Wishing her the absolute best are her Son-in-Law Cec Knight, her Grandchildren Matthew (Diana), Janet, and Spencer and her Great Grandchildren Oliver and Beatrix, all of whom live in Ontario Canada.
We wish we could be with you on this special day, but when it is safe to travel, we will celebrate with you!
We Love you!
