Celebrating 45 years together

David and Sheila Jasper, of Hammond, are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary on June 22.
They were married at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church by the late Rev. Dr. A. R. Burns. Their marriage was witnessed by their late parents, Calvin and Ora Crutcher, David and Bessie Jasper and the late Bobbie J. Williams, their teacher/mentor and friend.
They have been blessed with three adult children, David III, Deverett (Andrea) and Shalora. All are graduates of Purdue University in West Lafayette. They also have been blessed with three grandchildren, Malcolm, Langston and Daphne Jasper, and are expecting their fourth grandchild later this year.
David is employed as a Project Manager for DXC Technologies, a global information technology company. Sheila is retired and has worked several jobs during their marriage, including pharmacy technician and property manager.
David and Sheila are members of the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church and serving in ministry activities. They are truly Thankful to God for His many blessings and achieving this great milestone in their lives.