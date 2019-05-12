{{featured_button_text}}
Celebrating 50 years
Provided
Celebrating 50 years

Ken and Donna Krupinski, of Schererville, will be celebrating 50 years of marriage in Paris. Later, they will be joined by their family — Mike, Karin, Jane and Charlie Rogers, of Vernon Hills, Illinois; David, Kristin, Maggie, Katie Curtin, of Munster; and Greg, Jackie, Maddie and Evan of Carmel, Indiana — in the Isle of Palms, South Carolina to continue the celebration.

