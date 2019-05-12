Ken and Donna Krupinski, of Schererville, will be celebrating 50 years of marriage in Paris. Later, they will be joined by their family — Mike, Karin, Jane and Charlie Rogers, of Vernon Hills, Illinois; David, Kristin, Maggie, Katie Curtin, of Munster; and Greg, Jackie, Maddie and Evan of Carmel, Indiana — in the Isle of Palms, South Carolina to continue the celebration.
promotion spotlight
Wizard moms, presidential moms, humanitarian moms, movie moms ... our quiz will test your trivia versatility!
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault