Congratulations brother and sister graduates

Congratulations Rachel and Jackson Wilburn!
Rachel: Butler U, Phi Beta Kappa, Deans Lists, and recently received the George Geib award in History. Plans: to teach Middle School History and Spanish.
Jackson , Valpo High School, avid guitar enthusiast and played for the Blue's Project. Plans: DePaul U, Chicago, School of Cinematic Arts in the College
of Computers and Digital Media - goal Filmmaking. God Bless you both! Love Always, Extra Proud Gramma Sue and Grandpa Larry!
Love proud parents Dan and Becky Wilburn.
