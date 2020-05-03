Congratulations brother and sister graduates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Congratulations Rachel and Jackson Wilburn!

Rachel: Butler U, Phi Beta Kappa, Deans Lists, and recently received the George Geib award in History. Plans: to teach Middle School History and Spanish.

Jackson , Valpo High School, avid guitar enthusiast and played for the Blue's Project. Plans: DePaul U, Chicago, School of Cinematic Arts in the College

of Computers and Digital Media - goal Filmmaking. God Bless you both! Love Always, Extra Proud Gramma Sue and Grandpa Larry!

Love proud parents Dan and Becky Wilburn.

