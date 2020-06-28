Congratulations Joseph B. Tellez on making Eagle Scout

{{featured_button_text}}
Congratulations Joseph B. Tellez on Making Eagle Scout on May 12, 2020 Troop 518 St. Mary Griffith, In. We are so very proud of you! Dad, Mom, and Jessica

Love,

June Tellez

