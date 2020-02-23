Congratulations on your engagement Anthony and Alayna!

She said yes! Anthony Wells and Alayna Shafer of Schererville Indiana announce their engagement.
Alayna, daughter of Rebecca and Lawrence Cundary and William Rieb, is a college student in her senior year at Purdue University Northwest pursuing her Bachelor of Science in Accounting degree and works as an Accounts Payable in Summit, Illinois.
Anthony, son of Roger and Danielle Wells, is a Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Service Technician in Steger, Illinois.
The couple plans to wed in the fall of 2022!