Congratulations on your engagement Anthony and Alayna!

Congratulations on your engagement Anthony and Alayna!

{{featured_button_text}}
Anthony Wells and Alayna Shafer of Schererville Indiana

Anthony Wells and Alayna Shafer of Schererville Indiana
Anthony Wells and Alayna Shafer of Schererville Indiana

She said yes! Anthony Wells and Alayna Shafer of Schererville Indiana announce their engagement.

Alayna, daughter of Rebecca and Lawrence Cundary and William Rieb, is a college student in her senior year at Purdue University Northwest pursuing her Bachelor of Science in Accounting degree and works as an Accounts Payable in Summit, Illinois.

Anthony, son of Roger and Danielle Wells, is a Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Service Technician in Steger, Illinois.

The couple plans to wed in the fall of 2022!

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts