Congratulations to US Air Force MSgt Scott Keithley

MSgt Keithley, who is stationed at Moody Air Force Base, in Valdosta Ga., was awarded this award at the Wing level in March at a Maintenance Professional Of the Year ceremony at which his parents were in attendance. It was then announced that he would be competing at the next level, the 9th Air Force. In April, MSgt Keithley was notified that he won at the 9th AF and would continue on to the Major Command. In June, he learned he had been selected as the winner for the entire ACC MAJCOM when his superior surprised him at work with the presentation of the large bronze eagle trophy.