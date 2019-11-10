{{featured_button_text}}
Diamond jubilee

Happy 60th wedding anniversary to our wonderful parents, Bob and Carm Duda, of Roseland.

They were married by Father Naline on Nov. 14, 1959, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Chicago.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

The family will be celebrating at Traverso's Restaurant in Orland Park, Illinois.

We love you!

-Julie, Jeff, Jessica and families

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0