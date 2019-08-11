50 fantastic years

Roger and Mary (Kaltenbach) Bradford will be celebrating 50 years of marriage. They were married at Hope Lutheran Church in Portage on Aug. 10, 1969.
Both lifelong Porter County residents, Roger and Mary met while they were teachers in Union Township. Roger attended Valparaiso University Law School, worked as an attorney, and was appointed to the bench, where he continues to serve. After leaving teaching, Mary has been a member of various groups and organizations including Theta Kappa Theta sorority, the Valparaiso Library Board, and Friends of the Library.
The couple has two daughters, Sarah (Tyler) Fletcher, of Hilliard, Ohio, and Rebecca Bradford (Leah Pyle), of Indianapolis. They also have one granddaughter, Amelia Fletcher, of Hilliard, Ohio.