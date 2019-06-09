In 1962 a then 15-year-young Kathleen E. Kenney walked into the Minas department store in Hammond. Little did she know it would be the first time she would be locking eyes with the man of her dreams, Thomas R. Rogan.
Unfortunately, it was at this same time that Tom and a few buddies were being chased out of the department store nearly knocking Kay over as he ran out. They didn’t formally meet that day but Kay did get a last name when one of Tom’s cronies shouted “Rogan, let’s get out of here!”
Sadly, Google was not yet invented so there would be no online stalking. The two had to do things the old-fashioned way of hoping and waiting until the next time they would see each other again. Fortunately, it wouldn’t be much longer before fate reunited these love-birds.
In true Prince Charming fashion, Tom won the girl. For one date, he went as far as riding one of his family’s horses over to Kay’s home in Munster just to impress her.
On June 7, Tom and Kay celebrated their 50th golden wedding anniversary. Their love is a true testament of the fruits of a love that is centered in Christ.
The couple brought four children (Kellen, Bob, Mick, & Joe) into this world and are the proud grandparents of four grandchildren with one more baby boy on the way this July.
As Kay so famously says, “We may not have it all together but together we have it all!”
Love, Kellen, Bob, Mick and Joe