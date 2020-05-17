Happy 18th birthday, Alicia

Happy 18th birthday, Alicia

{{featured_button_text}}
Alicia

Happy Birthday to Alicia Echevarria. May this year and all the years to come be bless with lots of love & happiness. Enjoy my sweets!

Happy Birthday to Alicia Echevarria. May this year and all the years to come be bless with lots of love & happiness. Enjoy my sweets!

Abuelo, Abuela, Mama & Titi

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts