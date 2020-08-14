You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Happy 25th Anniversary

Happy 25th Anniversary

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
081620-fea-celebratekoczur1

Eric and Christine Koczur were married Aug. 19, 1995, at Nativity in Portage. The couple's plans to celebrate are postponed until next year when they will take their California coast trip.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Happy 60th Anniversary
Anniversaries

Happy 60th Anniversary

Bob and Diane Shaw are celebrating 60 years of marriage on August 6, 2020. The long-time Munster residents have two daughters, Suzy Peters (hu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts