Happy 35th anniversary

Jeff and Connie Webb

Jeff and Connie Webb in 1985
071920-fea-celebratewebbs2.jpeg

A recent photo of Jeff and Connie Webb.

Jeff and Connie Webb were married on July 21,1985 at the Greek Orthodox Church in Merrillville.

They have one son, Jeff and a granddog Bernie!

They reside in Valparaiso and are looking forward to many more years together!

