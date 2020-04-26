Happy 40th anniversary Bill and Ann Leavitt

Bill and Ann Leavitt of Valparaiso will be celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary on April 26.
They will be celebrating at home, but hope to go on a vacation trip this fall.
