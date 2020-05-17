Happy 60th anniversary Tom and Angie

The Grandys

The children of Tom and Angie Grandys of Crown Point are pleased to announce the 60th Diamond wedding anniversary of their parents on May 14, 2020.

Love, Laurie, Cheri and Debbie

