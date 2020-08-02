Happy 60th Anniversary

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Bob and Diane Shaw are celebrating 60 years of marriage on August 6, 2020. The long-time Munster residents have two daughters, Suzy Peters (husband Mike and son Michael) and Sally Henson (husband Rick and son Collin).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!