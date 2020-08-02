You have permission to edit this article.
Happy 60th Anniversary

Happy 60th Anniversary

Bob and Diane Shaw

Bob and Diane Shaw

Bob and Diane Shaw are celebrating 60 years of marriage on August 6, 2020. The long-time Munster residents have two daughters, Suzy Peters (husband Mike and son Michael) and Sally Henson (husband Rick and son Collin).

