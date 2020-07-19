Happy 60th anniversary

Gene and Paula Hauprich

Gene and Paula Hauprich in 1960.
Gene and Paula Hauprich

Gene and Paula Hauprich recently.

Gene and Paula Hauprich are celebrating 60 years of marriage. The couple married on July 30, 1960, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in East Chicago Indiana. They have two children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

