Happy 60th anniversary

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Gene and Paula Hauprich are celebrating 60 years of marriage. The couple married on July 30, 1960, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in East Chicago Indiana. They have two children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!