Happy 70th Anniversary!

Who would have imagined that one blind date would turn into 70 years of wedded bliss! The children of Mike and Shirley (Imes) Manes are pleased to announce their parent's 70th wedding anniversary. Mike and Shirley were married on June 24, 1950 in Lowell, Indiana. They have been a shining example of what real love and commitment are to their family. Wishing them health, happiness, and much love are their children; Ruth (Ted) Staniszeski, Kathy (Dave) Smith, their grandchildren Jaime (Brandon) McLain, Lindsey Staniszeski and their precious great-grandchildren, Parker, Stella, and Scarlett.