Happy 70th anniversary

Happy 70th anniversary

{{featured_button_text}}
Mike and Shirley (Imes) Manes

Mike and Shirley (Imes) Manes

Happy 70th Anniversary!

Who would have imagined that one blind date would turn into 70 years of wedded bliss! The children of Mike and Shirley (Imes) Manes are pleased to announce their parent's 70th wedding anniversary. Mike and Shirley were married on June 24, 1950 in Lowell, Indiana. They have been a shining example of what real love and commitment are to their family. Wishing them health, happiness, and much love are their children; Ruth (Ted) Staniszeski, Kathy (Dave) Smith, their grandchildren Jaime (Brandon) McLain, Lindsey Staniszeski and their precious great-grandchildren, Parker, Stella, and Scarlett.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts