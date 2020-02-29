Happy birthday Helen!

Helen Kwiatkowski

Helen Kwiatkowski celebrated her 90th birthday at Lighthouse in Cedar Lake. 

Helen Kwiatkowski celebrated her 90th birthday at Lighthouse in Cedar Lake. Family members and lifelong friends from nearby and Northern Illinois, Southern Indiana, Michigan joined Helen. Helen says she is adding the Birthday Party to her list of "most memorable moments of my life."

