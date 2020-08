× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana‚Äôs Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To my special daughter:

Reach for the stars,don't settle for less

Because you deserve true happiness

You were born to be special, one of a kind

With a beautiful soul, and a beautiful mind

Making your way with your own ideas

You've kept your spirit throughout the years

You're kind and loving,funny and true

Which is why, daughter, nobody's

Quite like you!

I Love you so much

Wish you the Best,

Mom and Dad

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0