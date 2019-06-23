Happy 50th anniversary, Dale and Connie Hirsch!

Dale and Connie Hirsch (nee Huppenthal) celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were married June 14, 1969 at Holy Name Church located in Cook, Indiana. They presently reside in Crown Point.
They have one daughter Gayle (Jim) Bakota, who lives in Valparaiso. They also have three grandsons, Connor, 14, Nate, 11 and Andrew, 7.
In their spare time Dale and Connie love to help out at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church and they attend as many of their grandsons sporting events as they can.
For their 50th they had a small family get together.