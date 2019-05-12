Happy 65th anniversary, Willie and Inge Culberson!

Willie and Inge Culberson met in 1952 after Willie enlisted in the U.S. Air Force two years earlier and was stationed in Frankfort, Germany during the Korean War. Inge was a German citizen working in Frankfort.
They discovered while dating that their birthdays fell on the same date which seemed like a lucky omen. The happy couple married not once, but twice, both in Germany and at the Rhein-Main American Air Force base to assure all would be smooth sailing legally when they got to the U.S.
The trip here was anything but smooth as they traveled 10 days on a troop ship rocked wildly by hurricane Hazel with their first of 2, newborn daughter Linda on board. Things finally did smooth out as they approached land seeing the Statue of Liberty, knowing solid ground and life in America were just ahead.
Four years later a second daughter, Carol, was born.
One of the proudest days in Inge's life was when she was sworn in to receive her American citizenship and the right to vote.
Willie has enjoyed 33 years of retirement from his supervisory position at USS Gary Works.
They celebrate 65 loving years together May 15 with family and friends.