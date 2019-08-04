Happy 50th anniversary

Sam and Lorraine (Novosel) Bibler will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.They were married on Aug. 2, 1969, at Our Lady of Grace Church in Highland.
They met at Heidelberg University in Tiffin, Ohio, in a physical education class during a roller skating session. It was fate that brought them together since Sam found out later that he was not required to take the class after all because of his attendance at the U.S. Naval Academy. Sam proved his love back then by helping her study for a wearisome English comprehensive exam on Thoreau, while Lorrie proved her love by keeping him well-fed with her extraordinary Croatian cooking and baking.
They continue to provide each other with a lifetime of love and entertainment.
Sam and Lorraine are residents of Munster. They have been blessed with one beautiful child, Anne Marie (Tom) Fuller. They have two amazing grandchildren, Annie and Sammy Fuller. They will be having a party with family and friends in Munster.