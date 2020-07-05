Henry A. Link turns 100

Henry A. Link turns 100

Happy birthday 100th to Henry A. Link! World War II veteran and 1939 graduate of Gary Roosevelt High school! Many more birthdays to you!

Love,

Karen Clayton

