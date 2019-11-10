Jack and Diane celebrate 50 years

Jack and Diane (Olson) Trippeer met the day Jack was discharged from the Army in 1968 at the Hammond Civic Center during basketball sectionals. They were later married on Nov. 8, 1969.
They have been residents of St. John for 30 years and have two children, Bryan and Jackie, and two grandsons.
The one thing they love doing together is playing golf. They plan all of their vacations around golf resorts throughout the country.