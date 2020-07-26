Jim Bullock Turns 90

Jim Bullock Turns 90

James Elmer Bullock

James Elmer Bullock, left, is turning 90.

Extra! Extra! Read all about it!

James Elmer Bullock has been a life long resident and business owner in Crown Point. He worked with his father, Elmer, at Bullock & Son, Inc. Jim has worked for 60+ years.

He is on a first-name basis with all of the construction people in the area.

He served in the army and was stationed at Fort Belvoir in VA where he met his bride and brought her home to Crown Point.

You can still find him making the rounds at the local bar and restaurants in town nearly every day.

His wife and 4 daughters organized a small party at his residence.

Happy birthday, dad!

We love you!

