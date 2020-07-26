Jim Bullock Turns 90

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Extra! Extra! Read all about it!

James Elmer Bullock has been a life long resident and business owner in Crown Point. He worked with his father, Elmer, at Bullock & Son, Inc. Jim has worked for 60+ years.

He is on a first-name basis with all of the construction people in the area.

He served in the army and was stationed at Fort Belvoir in VA where he met his bride and brought her home to Crown Point.

You can still find him making the rounds at the local bar and restaurants in town nearly every day.

His wife and 4 daughters organized a small party at his residence.

Happy birthday, dad!

We love you!

