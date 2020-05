× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Married May 21, 1989, at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, this year's anniversary continuing to quarantine, not how it was planned, but it is what it is.

Not easy quarantining with a stubborn Irishman, but this stubborn Serb can handle it!

Happy Anniversary Paul from me & the kitties! Not my most photogenic pic but it shows the love is still there after all these years! Love ya hubs!!

Nancy

