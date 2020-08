Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Reese Alexandria Pollock turned 5, Aug. 11 and celebrated on Aug. 8 with a Ghostbusters themed party.

Her parents are Joe and Nikki Pollock, grandparents Bruce and Sally Pollock, Jim and Gail Korilko, Great grandmother Dorothy Della Rocco all of Valparaiso & Great grandmother Lil Korilko of Minooka, IL.