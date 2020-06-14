Smiles and Dotsi Celebrate 72 Years

Married June 5, 1948, Smiles (Jim) and Dotsi (Dorothy) Rossi are celebrating 72 years of wedded bliss on Friday, June 5, 2020. They want to thank their family and friends for all these years of love and memories. Wishing them health, happiness and much love are their children; (the late Berni), Joe & Diane, Terri, Anne and Jim, Jr.; grandchildren- Kristin & Dan, Gianna & Rusty, Tony & Rachel, Angela and Donny, Great-grandchildren- Elyse and Adele. We Love You!

Love, 

A.M. Rossi

