The Pauls celebrate 75 years together

Bill and Ilmi Paul will be celebrating their anniversary on April 30. They were married in 1944 in East Chicago while Bill was on leave from the Navy during WWII.
They have lived in Gary and Merrillville where Bill was an insurance agent for Metropolitan Ins. and Ilmi worked retail at Lytton's, Goldblatt's, and other stores in Gary.
They will celebrate with their daughters, Patti LeMasters and Almi Oppman, of Winfield. Their son Ralph lives in Idaho.
They have four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
They enjoy the senior lunches with their friends at Emmanuel Lutheran Church.